Renault India announces nationwide winter camp

Various benefits and discounts on services

The brand currently has three models on sale

Renault India has announced a winter service camp for its customers across the country. Under this initiative, consumers can avail of various benefits and discounts on the services from 20 November to 26 November, 2023.

Customers who own a Renault car can visit any Renault-authorised service centre across India and get their vehicle checked and serviced. During the week-long campaign, customers can also avail of offers including a 10 per cent discount on select parts, up to 50 per cent discount on select accessories, and a 15 per cent reduction on labour charges. Moreover, patrons can also benefit from a five per cent additional discount on spare parts and accessories as well as a complimentary car wash.

Meanwhile, customers planning to extend their car's warranty will get a 10 per cent discount on the warranty package and roadside assistance.

Speaking on the initiative, Sudhir Malhotra, Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Renault India, ‘We are delighted to announce the nationwide launch of the ‘Renault Winter Camp’ for our valued customers across India. At Renault, our priority is to ensure customer satisfaction and provide an exceptional brand ownership experience. With the Winter Camp, we aim to optimize the performance and safety of Renault vehicles during the challenging winter season. Through complimentary car check-ups conducted by our skilled technicians, attractive offers, and engaging activities, we strive to create an unforgettable experience for our customers.”