CarWale
    AD

    Tata Nexon gets more affordable entry-level variants

    Read inहिंदी|తెలుగు
    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    26,977 Views
    Tata Nexon gets more affordable entry-level variants
    • New petrol and diesel variants
    • Prices start from Rs. 7.99 lakh

    Post the Mahindra XUV 3XO launch that was introduced at a very aggressive price point of Rs. 7.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Tata Motors, to challenge it, has introduced new entry-level variants of the Nexon SUV. The popular compact SUV has received a new base-spec Smart (O) petrol variant priced at Rs. 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

    Meanwhile, the diesel-powered Nexon also get two new entry-level variants, namely, Smart+ and Smart+ S, priced at Rs. 9.99 lakh and Rs. 10.59 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom), respectively. Additionally, the prices of the Smart+ and the Smart+ S variants in petrol-guise have been reduced by Rs. 31,000 and Rs. 41,000, resulting in a new ex-showroom price of Rs. 8.89 lakh and Rs. 9.39 lakh, respectively.

    As for the features, the new entry-level petrol variant of the Nexon  comes loaded with six airbags, ESP, LED headlamps, LED DRLs, LED taillamps, drive modes, twin-spoke steering wheel with illuminated logo, front power windows, and reverse parking sensors.

    Tata Nexon Left Rear Three Quarter

    Mechanically, the Tata Nexon can be had with two powertrain options - a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. While the former develops 118bhp and 170Nm of torque, the latter churns out 113bhp and 260Nm of torque. The transmission duties are handled by a five-speed manual, six-speed manual, six-speed AMT, and a seven-speed DCT gearbox.

    Official statement of Tata Motors - ‘Since its launch, Nexon has carved a niche for itself attracting customers who always wanted something unique and out of the box, yet delivering on the key tenets of segment best performance and comfort. Its overall package, including its futuristic design, best-in-class safety and exhilarating performance has made it the car of choice for many Indians and its constant evolution over time has made Nexon the reference and benchmark in its segment. The Nexon range will now start at a price of ₹ 7.99 lakh with the addition of the Smart (O) persona in its petrol lineup. Furthermore, to make the portfolio more attractive for diesel aficionados, Tata Motors has introduced its 1.5L, 4-cylinder Revotorq diesel engine in the Smart + and Smart + S persona, with prices starting at ₹ 9.99 lakh.'

    Tata Nexon Image
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 8.15 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Maruti 1.2 Z petrol engine to get CNG power
     Next 
    Mahindra XUV400 likely to get new variants; details leaked

    Related News

    Tata Nexon to get panoramic sunroof soon

    Tata Nexon to get panoramic sunroof soon

    By Haji Chakralwale

    16 May 2024

    Tata Nexon CNG spied on test

    Tata Nexon CNG spied on test

    By Desirazu Venkat

    05 May 2024

    New car launches in India in May 2024

    New car launches in India in May 2024

    By Aditya Nadkarni

    02 May 2024

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Tata Nexon Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    By CarWale Team02 Aug 2017
    33590 Views
    16 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Rs. 7.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    29th APR
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Fronx
    Rs. 7.51 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 6.13 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Rs. 7.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 6.13 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Maruti Brezza
    Rs. 8.34 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Sonet
    Kia Sonet
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Venue
    Hyundai Venue
    Rs. 7.94 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Compact SUV Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    Maruti Swift
    Rs. 6.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    9th MAY
    BMW M4 Competition
    BMW M4 Competition
    Rs. 1.53 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd MAY
    Isuzu V-Cross
    Isuzu V-Cross
    Rs. 21.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd MAY
    Force Motors Gurkha
    Force Motors Gurkha
    Rs. 16.75 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd MAY
    Skoda Kushaq
    Skoda Kushaq
    Rs. 11.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    30th APR
    Skoda Slavia
    Skoda Slavia
    Rs. 11.63 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    30th APR
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Rs. 7.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    29th APR
    Jeep Wrangler
    Jeep Wrangler
    Rs. 67.65 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki New Dzire
    Maruti New Dzire

    Rs. 7.00 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai Alcazar facelift
    Hyundai Alcazar facelift

    Rs. 17.00 - 22.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Gloster facelift
    MG Gloster facelift

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Volkswagen ID.4
    Volkswagen ID.4

    Rs. 50.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra Five-door Thar
    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    Rs. 16.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    15th Aug 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Citroen Basalt
    Citroen Basalt

    Rs. 12.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Cloud EV
    MG Cloud EV

    Rs. 25.00 - 30.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai Creta EV
    Hyundai Creta EV

    Rs. 22.00 - 26.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 8.15 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 6.13 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Harrier
    Tata Harrier
    Rs. 15.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

    Tata Nexon Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 9.60 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 9.96 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 9.23 Lakh
    PuneRs. 9.61 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 9.73 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 9.07 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 9.73 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 9.45 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 9.30 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    By CarWale Team02 Aug 2017
    33590 Views
    16 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Tata Nexon gets more affordable entry-level variants