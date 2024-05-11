Tata Nexon gets more affordable entry-level variants

New petrol and diesel variants

Prices start from Rs. 7.99 lakh

Post the Mahindra XUV 3XO launch that was introduced at a very aggressive price point of Rs. 7.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Tata Motors, to challenge it, has introduced new entry-level variants of the Nexon SUV. The popular compact SUV has received a new base-spec Smart (O) petrol variant priced at Rs. 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Meanwhile, the diesel-powered Nexon also get two new entry-level variants, namely, Smart+ and Smart+ S, priced at Rs. 9.99 lakh and Rs. 10.59 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom), respectively. Additionally, the prices of the Smart+ and the Smart+ S variants in petrol-guise have been reduced by Rs. 31,000 and Rs. 41,000, resulting in a new ex-showroom price of Rs. 8.89 lakh and Rs. 9.39 lakh, respectively.

As for the features, the new entry-level petrol variant of the Nexon comes loaded with six airbags, ESP, LED headlamps, LED DRLs, LED taillamps, drive modes, twin-spoke steering wheel with illuminated logo, front power windows, and reverse parking sensors.

Mechanically, the Tata Nexon can be had with two powertrain options - a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. While the former develops 118bhp and 170Nm of torque, the latter churns out 113bhp and 260Nm of torque. The transmission duties are handled by a five-speed manual, six-speed manual, six-speed AMT, and a seven-speed DCT gearbox.

Official statement of Tata Motors - ‘Since its launch, Nexon has carved a niche for itself attracting customers who always wanted something unique and out of the box, yet delivering on the key tenets of segment best performance and comfort. Its overall package, including its futuristic design, best-in-class safety and exhilarating performance has made it the car of choice for many Indians and its constant evolution over time has made Nexon the reference and benchmark in its segment. The Nexon range will now start at a price of ₹ 7.99 lakh with the addition of the Smart (O) persona in its petrol lineup. Furthermore, to make the portfolio more attractive for diesel aficionados, Tata Motors has introduced its 1.5L, 4-cylinder Revotorq diesel engine in the Smart + and Smart + S persona, with prices starting at ₹ 9.99 lakh.'