Mahindra XUV700 AX5 Select variant launched in India at Rs. 16.89 lakh

Available in petrol and diesel guise

Automatic variants cost Rs. 1.60 lakh more

Mahindra has introduced a new variant called AX5 Select based on the AX5 seven-seater trim at a starting price of Rs. 16.89 lakh (ex-showroom). This new variant can be had in diesel and petrol engines with manual and automatic transmission options. The latter will cost Rs. 1.60 lakh more than the manual versions.

With the new AX5 Select variants, customers will benefit from features such as a panoramic sunroof, dual 10.25-inch displays for the infotainment and the instrument panel, push start/stop button, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, six speakers, and electrically adjustable ORVMs.

Mechanically, the XUV700 can be had with two powertrain options – a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and a 2.2-litre diesel engine. The transmission options include a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic torque converter unit.

In other news, Mahindra recently introduced a seven-seater version in the base-spec MX variant making it more accessible to the customers. Moreover, the automaker also launched the Blaze Edition of the XUV700 based on the AX7L variant.

Listed below are the variant-wise prices of the new XUV700 AX5 Select variant: