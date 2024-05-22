Maruti Suzuki Fronx drops spare wheel from feature list

Gets a tyre repair kit as standard

Prices start at Rs. 7.51 lakh

Maruti Suzuki recently launched two new variants of the Fronx in India. With this, the crossover is now available in six variants, namely, Sigma, Delta, Delta+, Delta+ (O), Zeta, and Alpha at a starting ex-showroom price of Rs. 7.51 lakh. Also with this update, the automaker has made a significant change by ditching the spare wheel for a tyre repair kit as standard across the range. However, the spare wheel can still be opted as an added accessory fitment.

As per the brand, the tyre repair kit has been added in place of the spare tyre for added convenience to the customers. Notably, the Fronx rides on 16-inch wheels of 195/60 profile. While the entry-level Sigma and Delta variants feature steel wheels with wheel covers, all other variants get alloy wheels. However, only the top-spec Alpha trim gets precision-cut alloy wheels.

Mechanically, the Fronx can be had with two engines – a 1.2-litre NA petrol and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol motor. The former can be opted with a five-speed manual or an AMT gearbox. Meanwhile, the latter gets a six-speed torque converter unit along with a five-speed manual gearbox.