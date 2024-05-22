2024 Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 launched in India at Rs. 3.35 crore

Available in a single fully loaded variant

Launched alongside the new S63 AMG E Performance

Mercedes-Benz has added two new models to its Top End Vehicle (TEV) range with the launch of the Maybach GLS 600 and the S63 AMG E Performance. The former has been introduced with a price tag starting at Rs. 3.35 crore (ex-showroom).

In terms of visuals, the MY24 Maybach GLS 600 receives the signature grille with vertical slats that now get a chrome finish, tweaked front and rear bumpers, refreshed LED headlamps and taillights, and a fresh set of 22-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels.

Inside, the new Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 boasts of a Burmester-sourced surround sound music system, 360-degree camera, acoustic comfort package, new steering wheel design, and a centre console that extends to the second row. Furthermore, it gets an integrated fridge with champagne flutes, Level 2 ADAS suite, rear infotainment screens, parking assist, latest-gen MBUX system, and more. Customers can additionally customise their cars with the help of the brand’s Manufaktur options.

At the heart of the 2024 Maybach GLS 600 is a 4.0-litre, twin-turbo V8 petrol engine developing 557bhp and 730Nm of torque. There is a 48V mild-hybrid motor generating an additional output of 22bhp/250Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a nine-speed automatic gearbox.