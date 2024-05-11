Mahindra XUV400 likely to get new variants; details leaked

The XUV400 was updated earlier this year

Could get eight new variants soon

At the start of the current calendar year, Mahindra introduced Pro variants in the XUV400 lineup, with prices starting at Rs. 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Now, according to leaked data, the carmaker is likely to expand the variant range in the coming months.

Reportedly, eight new variants have been homologated for the Mahindra XUV400, namely EC L, EC L(O), EC LL, EL LL(O), EL LH, EL LH(O), EL PH, and EL PH(O). Furthermore, the 34.3kWh battery pack version will be tweaked to return a range of 402km (an increase of 27km) while a fresh 39.4kWh battery pack with new cells will return a range of 444km. Notably, the standard 39.4kWh battery pack, offered with the current model on sale, will remain unchanged, and continue to offer a range of 456km.

In terms of power output too, the new Mahindra XUV400 will continue to develop 150bhp, and although the torque figures aren’t out as yet, we expect it to remain the same at 310Nm. Apart from changes under the hood, the XUV400 could carry on with the same features and styling cues.