Mahindra Scorpio range open bookings come down to 86,000 units

The range includes the Scorpio Classic and the Scorpio N

The recently launched XUV 3XO has also amassed 50,000 bookings

Mahindra has a huge pending order book as of May 2024. The automaker is yet to deliver approximately 2.2 lakh units across the country. Now, let us take a closer look at the numbers of the Scorpio range.

The Mahindra Scorpio range, which comprises the Scorpio Classic and the Scorpio N, accounts for a total of 86,000 open bookings. This is the highest booking number for a model or range this month, even as the company continues to rack up an average of 17,000 fresh bookings each month.

The next in line with the highest booking numbers is the Thar range with 59,000 units, followed by the XUV 3XO with 50,000 units. The latter, launched late last month with prices starting at Rs. 7.49 lakh, achieved the aforementioned milestone in a single day after bookings commenced.