First ever Bharat Drive launched in collaboration with Mahindra Scorpio-N

Mahindra has unveiled the ‘Bharat Drive’, a pioneering event in collaboration with the Automotive Journalists Association of India (AJAI). At the forefront of the drive is the Mahindra Scorpio-N. The drive will focus on the narrative along India’s roads of progress, amidst the backdrop of the nation’s vibrant democratic process, while celebrating the significant infrastructural developments in the country.

The Bharat Drive was kicked off with a ceremonial flag-off at Mahindra’s manufacturing facility in Kandivali, Mumbai. It was attended by founders and key members of AJAI alongside editors from twelve leading automotive publications. This gathering highlights a collective commitment to illuminate India's Roads of Progress, showcasing the nation's strides in infrastructure and development.

The drive will showcase remarkable landmarks of national pride and infrastructural advancement. It will span from India's inaugural expressway connecting Ahmedabad and Vadodara to the monumental Samruddhi Mahamarg. Additionally, it will also feature the world's largest solar project at Bhadla and the extraordinary Sela Tunnel, perched at a breathtaking 13,000 feet above sea level. Each location demonstrates the economic progress, connectivity, and convenience that these infrastructural marvels have brought to the country.

Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO - Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., said, 'The Bharat Drive not only showcases India’s infrastructural prowess but also highlights the capabilities of the Scorpio-N, designed to conquer diverse terrains with ease. With its unmissable design, thrilling performance, advanced technology, intuitive features, superior comfort, and uncompromised safety, the Scorpio-N embodies the spirit of innovation and resilience that drives our nation forward. This initiative allows us to demonstrate our leadership and our commitment to enhancing India’s growth story.”