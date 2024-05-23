Kia EV9 spotted nearly undisguised; interior leaked

The EV9 will be launched in the current financial year

Will be Kia’s second EV for the Indian market

Kia continues testing the EV9 on Indian soil ahead of its debut which will take place by the end of FY24-25. New spy shots give us a fresh look at a test mule of the car, including a peek at its interior.

As seen in the images here, the Kia EV9 test mule is finished in a shade of black. The India-spec car could be offered in additional colours such as white, red, blue, silver, and grey. Its design highlights include vertically stacked headlamps, L-shaped LED DRLs, blanked-off grille, and an LED DRL spanning the length of the bonnet.

Elsewhere, the new EV9 SUV gets dual-tone alloy wheels, front door-mounted ORVMs, silver roof rails and skid plates, two-piece LED taillights, integrated spoiler with a high-mounted stop lamp, and a shark-fin antenna. The interior of the electric SUV is largely similar to the global-spec car and boasts a four-spoke steering wheel, dual 10.25-inch screens, and an all-black interior theme. It is also expected to come equipped with Level 2 ADAS, multi-zone climate control, powered tailgate, connected car technology, and electrically adjustable seats for the second row.

Propelling the 2024 Kia EV9 will be 76.1kWh and 99.8kWh battery packs paired with single and dual electric motors, respectively, offering a range of up to 541km on a single full charge. The India-spec version could arrive as a CBU, with a CKD version likely to debut shortly after.