    Top 5 things that make the Kia EV5 stand out

    Ninad Ambre

    Top 5 things that make the Kia EV5 stand out

    - Kia EV5 production version unveiled globally

    - The EV gets a battery pack from BYD

    Kia has revealed the details of the production version of its upcoming electric SUV — the EV5. This EV was unveiled in China at the Chengdu Motor Show. Here are the top five highlights that make the EV5 stand out from the existing electric vehicles.

    1. Retains styling cues from the concept version

    While many vehicles are very different from the concept versions, the Kia EV5 isn't. The production version of this new electric SUV retains the boxy and upright design elements that we saw in the concept. Besides, it continues to borrow styling cues from the brand's flagship EV — the EV9.

    Kia EV9 Left Rear Three Quarter

    2. Minimalistic yet unique design elements

    The Kia EV5 boasts a minimalistic side profile featuring just the front fenders and rear haunches. That said, the car doesn't get camera-based wing mirrors but conventional side mirrors. The SUV carries a clean design at the back too with a full-width LED taillamp and an integrated roof spoiler. Notably, it rides on production-ready aero wheels that have a unique design.

    3. Futuristic cabin loaded with tech

    On the inside, the Kia EV5 gets a wraparound digital panel which includes an instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment screen for various core functions. This has been retained from the concept's twin-screen layout on the dashboard. And it will also get over-the-air system updates. Moreover, the EV5 will come with all the bells and whistles in terms of features and tech. This includes multiple upholstery options, mood lighting, smartphone connectivity, and wireless charging, among many others. In fact, some features would be highly customisable by users.

    Kia EV9 Front Row Seats

    4. Versatile seats

    A departure from what we saw in the concept is the front passenger seat which now gets an extended base that covers the centre tunnel. Some suggest it could be a booster seat. Nonetheless, apart from these bench-style front seats, the rear seats are foldable, thus enabling the owner to liberate more boot space.

    5. New battery pack from BYD

    The new Kia EV5 will use the LFP Blade battery pack sourced from BYD. However, the exact specifications of the powertrain are not yet available.

    Kia EV9 Boot Rear Seat Fold/Unfold Switches
    Kia EV9 Image
    Kia EV9
    Rs. 90.00 Lakh - 1.20 Crore
    Estimated Price
