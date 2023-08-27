CarWale
    Tata Nexon facelift launching soon: What we know so far

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Tata Nexon facelift launching soon: What we know so far

    2023 Tata Nexon unveiling and launch timelines

    Tata Motors will officially launch the facelifted Nexon in the country in mid-September, with an unveiling likely to take place shortly before that. Spy shots shared on the images have revealed numerous details, all of which are listed below. 

    New Nexon facelift exterior design

    Tata Nexon Facelift Right Front Three Quarter

    On the outside, the 2023 Nexon facelift will get new front and rear bumpers, new grille, new split headlamp design, new alloy wheels, Y-shaped LED tail lights, LED light bar on the boot lid, vertically stacked reflector and reverse light cluster, spoiler with a rear wiper hiding below, shark-fin antenna, and roof rails. Also up for offer will be a new purple paint job.

    Facelifted Nexon interior and features

    Tata Nexon Facelift Dashboard

    The interiors of the upcoming Nexon will witness a major overhaul, and come equipped with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a fully digital instrument console, two-spoke flat-bottom multifunction steering wheel with a digital Tata Motors logo, and a new gear lever. Further, it will feature purple upholstery, new AC panel, auto-dimming IRVM, a rotary dial for drive modes, and an electric sunroof.

    Upcoming Nexon facelift engine and specifications

    Tata Nexon Facelift Rear View

    The 2023 Nexon could be powered by the same 1.2-litre, turbo-petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine paired with a five-speed manual unit and an AMT unit from the outgoing model. Tata could also equip the sub-four metre SUV with a DCT (DCA in Tata speak) gearbox.

    Tata Nexon facelift expected prices and rivals

    We expect the updated Nexon to command a price tag of Rs. 9-15 lakh (ex-showroom) when it arrives next month. Rivals to the model include the Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV300, Renault Kiger, and Nissan Magnite.

    Tata Nexon Facelift
    Rs. 8.50 - 15.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Top 5 things that make the Kia EV5 stand out

    • Tata Nexon Facelift Right Front Three Quarter
