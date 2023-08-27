Tata Nexon facelift launching soon: What we know so far

2023 Tata Nexon unveiling and launch timelines

Tata Motors will officially launch the facelifted Nexon in the country in mid-September, with an unveiling likely to take place shortly before that. Spy shots shared on the images have revealed numerous details, all of which are listed below.

New Nexon facelift exterior design

On the outside, the 2023 Nexon facelift will get new front and rear bumpers, new grille, new split headlamp design, new alloy wheels, Y-shaped LED tail lights, LED light bar on the boot lid, vertically stacked reflector and reverse light cluster, spoiler with a rear wiper hiding below, shark-fin antenna, and roof rails. Also up for offer will be a new purple paint job.

Facelifted Nexon interior and features

The interiors of the upcoming Nexon will witness a major overhaul, and come equipped with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a fully digital instrument console, two-spoke flat-bottom multifunction steering wheel with a digital Tata Motors logo, and a new gear lever. Further, it will feature purple upholstery, new AC panel, auto-dimming IRVM, a rotary dial for drive modes, and an electric sunroof.

Upcoming Nexon facelift engine and specifications

The 2023 Nexon could be powered by the same 1.2-litre, turbo-petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine paired with a five-speed manual unit and an AMT unit from the outgoing model. Tata could also equip the sub-four metre SUV with a DCT (DCA in Tata speak) gearbox.

Tata Nexon facelift expected prices and rivals

We expect the updated Nexon to command a price tag of Rs. 9-15 lakh (ex-showroom) when it arrives next month. Rivals to the model include the Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV300, Renault Kiger, and Nissan Magnite.