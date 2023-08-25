Tata Nexon facelift to be launched in India in mid-September

- To get split LED headlamps and rear light bar

- DCT gearbox on the cards

Tata Motors is gearing up for the biggest launch of this year with its upcoming Nexon and Nexon EV facelift. Previously, we reported that the launch of the Nexon facelift is scheduled for October 2023. However, now as per our sources, the carmaker is all set to reveal the sub-four metre SUV in mid-September.

Exterior design highlights of the upcoming Nexon facelift

Being a facelift, the updated Nexon will get a completely new front and rear profile. The exterior highlights include split LED headlamps, reworked front bumper, new alloy wheels, Y-shaped LED taillights connected by an LED light bar, extended roof spoiler, and a tweaked rear bumper.

Tata Nexon facelift feature list

In terms of features, the Nexon facelift cabin will be heavily revamped with a new dashboard layout. It will come loaded with a two-spoke steering wheel with illuminated Tata logo, larger infotainment system, all-digital instrument cluster, paddle shifters, touch-based HVAC controls, and a revamped centre console with a new gear selector lever.

Powertrain and specification of Nexon facelift

As for its powertrain, the Nexon facelift will continue with the same 1.5-litre diesel and a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine with five-speed manual, and six-speed AMT gearbox options. Moreover, we also expect the upcoming Nexon to feature a DCT gearbox.

Meanwhile, the carmaker will also introduce the electric version of the Nexon, the Nexon EV along with its ICE counterpart in September 2023.