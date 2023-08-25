Hyundai Exter waiting period as of August 2023

- Entry-level variants have the highest waiting period

- Available in seven variants

Hyundai India launched the Exter SUV in the country on 10 July, 2023. The model received an overwhelming response by gathering over 50,000 bookings within a month. In July, the automaker sold over 7,000 units of the SUV. And now, as a result of this demand, the Exter attracts a waiting period of up to 11 months.

Hyundai Exter variant-wise waiting period

The SUV can be had in seven variants, namely, EX, EX (O), S, S (O), SX, SX (O), and SX (O) Connect. Currently, the entry-level EX and EX (O) variants command the highest waiting period of 48 to 50 weeks (11 months). Meanwhile, all other variants including the CNG versions require 18 to 24 weeks to get delivered.

Variants Waiting period EX and EX (O) 48-50 weeks S and S (CNG) 22-24 weeks S(O), SX, SX (O), SX (O) Connect, and SX (CNG) 18-20 weeks SX (O) AMT and SX (O) Connect AMT 20-22 weeks

Powertrain and specifications of Hyundai Exter

Under the hood, the Exter can be had with a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine coupled with a company-fitted CNG kit option. The motor is tuned to produce 82bhp and 114Nm of torque while being paired with a five-speed manual and an AMT unit.