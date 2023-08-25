CarWale
    Hyundai Exter waiting period as of August 2023

    Haji Chakralwale

    Hyundai Exter waiting period as of August 2023

    - Entry-level variants have the highest waiting period

    - Available in seven variants

    Hyundai India launched the Exter SUV in the country on 10 July, 2023. The model received an overwhelming response by gathering over 50,000 bookings within a month. In July, the automaker sold over 7,000 units of the SUV. And now, as a result of this demand, the Exter attracts a waiting period of up to 11 months.

    Hyundai Exter variant-wise waiting period

    Hyundai Exter Left Front Three Quarter

    The SUV can be had in seven variants, namely, EX, EX (O), S, S (O), SX, SX (O), and SX (O) Connect. Currently, the entry-level EX and EX (O) variants command the highest waiting period of 48 to 50 weeks (11 months). Meanwhile, all other variants including the CNG versions require 18 to 24 weeks to get delivered.

    VariantsWaiting period 
    EX and EX (O)48-50 weeks
    S and S (CNG)22-24 weeks
    S(O), SX, SX (O), SX (O) Connect, and SX (CNG)18-20 weeks
    SX (O) AMT and SX (O) Connect AMT20-22 weeks

    Powertrain and specifications of Hyundai Exter

    Hyundai Exter Gear Selector Dial

    Under the hood, the Exter can be had with a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine coupled with a company-fitted CNG kit option. The motor is tuned to produce 82bhp and 114Nm of torque while being paired with a five-speed manual and an AMT unit. 

    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
