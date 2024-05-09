CarWale
    AD

    Mahindra XUV 3XO vs Tata Nexon: Spec comparison

    Read inతెలుగు
    Authors Image

    Desirazu Venkat

    21,170 Views
    Mahindra XUV 3XO vs Tata Nexon: Spec comparison

    Introduction

    Right Front Three Quarter

    There’s a new crop of compact SUVs on offer and among them, the two newest of the lot are the Tata Nexon and the Mahindra XUV 3XO. They are feature-loaded, unique looking, offer a turbo-petrol, two-pedal driving experience and, most importantly, are very (very ) closely priced. All of this puts them in heavy contention with each other to appeal to the new-age buyer who places a higher emphasis on features, appearance, and driving experience.

    Design highlights

    Two approaches to the same task, that is, the exterior design for both vehicles. On the one hand, you have the XUV 3XO which is square(ish) in its stance with a stubby boot, long hood, and large wheels that sit on the edges of the car. The Nexon, on the other hand, was the first coupe SUV design in the fray and has held that appeal for almost seven years now. When putting XUV 3XO vs Nexon, the latter has the bigger face and higher stance but the XUV’s taillamp element looks much more modern and it also has the sharper-looking wheels.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Overall both cars have the same type of interior with a big emphasis on front occupant experience. Across Nexon as well as 3XO, you get dual-digital displays, height adjustment for the driver’s seat, centrally mounted climate control system, and ventilated front seats. That said, the second row in the Nexon loses out on some of the headroom due to the curved roofline but overall both cars offer a similar seating experience. Dimensions too are similarly matched, though the Nexon has a boot space of 382 litres while the boot of the XUV 3XO stands at 364 litres.

    XUV 3XO vs Nexon: Feature list

    Dashboard

    This is where things get interesting. When looking at the top-spec models in terms of features, they are evenly matched with things like dual-digital screens, connected car technology, ventilated front seats, and a panoramic sunroof. However, over the Nexon, the fully loaded XUV 3XO gets Level 2 ADAS and dual-zone climate control — both of which are segment-first features.

    Powertrain comparison of Nexon and XUV3XO

    Engine Shot

    In this comparison, we are looking at the top-spec turbo petrol models. In the XUV 3XO, it’s a 1.2-litre GDi engine producing 129bhp/230Nm while in the Nexon it’s a regular turbo-petrol producing 118bhp/170Nm. The former gets a six-speed torque converter AT while the latter gets a seven-speed DCT.

    Real-world mileage of 3XO vs Nexon

    Nexon

    Left Side View

    Officially, Tata claims a mileage of 17kmpl. In our real-world tests, we got 9.1kmpl in the city conditions with an MID indicated 11.3kmpl, while out on the highway we got 16.6kmpl with an MID indicated 18.2kmpl. This gives us an average of 10.8kmpl and a tank capacity of 44 litres, thus providing a tank-to-tank range of 476km.

    XUV 3XO

    Left Side View

    Officially, Mahindra XUV 3XO mileage stands at 18.2kmpl (claimed). In our real-world tests, we got 9.6kmpl in the city conditions with an MID indicated 10.2kmpl, while out on the highway, the mileage was 18.08kmpl with an MID indicated 18.9kmpl. This gives us an average of 11.7kmpl and a tank capacity of 42 litres, thus giving us a tank-to-tank range of 492km.

    Conclusion

    There’s only a difference of Rs. 49,000 separating both cars and in the case of the XUV 3XO, it buys you Level 2 ADAS and an unlimited kilometre limit on the warranty but for three years like the Nexon. Ultimately, when putting 3XO vs Nexon, it boils down to wanting a more powerful engine and driver assistance package, where the XUV 3XO has an advantage over the Nexon.

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    MG range gets special edition to celebrate Centenary milestone
     Next 
    New Maruti Swift launched - Variants explained

    Related News

    Mahindra XUV 3XO records 50,000 bookings

    Mahindra XUV 3XO records 50,000 bookings

    By Aditya Nadkarni

    16 May 2024

    Tata Nexon to get panoramic sunroof soon

    Tata Nexon to get panoramic sunroof soon

    By Haji Chakralwale

    16 May 2024

    Mahindra XUV 3XO official bookings open

    Mahindra XUV 3XO official bookings open

    By Haji Chakralwale

    15 May 2024

    Mahindra XUV 3XO bookings to open tomorrow

    Mahindra XUV 3XO bookings to open tomorrow

    By Aditya Nadkarni

    14 May 2024

    Mahindra 3XO driven - Now in pictures

    Mahindra 3XO driven - Now in pictures

    By Ninad Ambre

    13 May 2024

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Mahindra XUV 3XO Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    By CarWale Team25 Jun 2019
    6926 Views
    33 Likes
    Mahindra Alturas G4 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra Alturas G4 Features Explained
    By CarWale Team16 Aug 2019
    8302 Views
    58 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Fronx
    Rs. 7.51 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 6.13 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Rs. 7.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 8.15 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 6.13 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Maruti Brezza
    Rs. 8.34 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Sonet
    Kia Sonet
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Venue
    Hyundai Venue
    Rs. 7.94 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Compact SUV Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    Maruti Swift
    Rs. 6.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    9th MAY
    BMW M4 Competition
    BMW M4 Competition
    Rs. 1.53 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd MAY
    Isuzu V-Cross
    Isuzu V-Cross
    Rs. 21.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd MAY
    Force Motors Gurkha
    Force Motors Gurkha
    Rs. 16.75 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd MAY
    Skoda Kushaq
    Skoda Kushaq
    Rs. 11.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    30th APR
    Skoda Slavia
    Skoda Slavia
    Rs. 11.63 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    30th APR
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Rs. 7.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    29th APR
    Jeep Wrangler
    Jeep Wrangler
    Rs. 67.65 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki New Dzire
    Maruti New Dzire

    Rs. 7.00 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai Alcazar facelift
    Hyundai Alcazar facelift

    Rs. 17.00 - 22.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Gloster facelift
    MG Gloster facelift

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Volkswagen ID.4
    Volkswagen ID.4

    Rs. 50.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra Five-door Thar
    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    Rs. 16.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    15th Aug 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Citroen Basalt
    Citroen Basalt

    Rs. 12.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Cloud EV
    MG Cloud EV

    Rs. 25.00 - 30.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai Creta EV
    Hyundai Creta EV

    Rs. 22.00 - 26.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • mahindra-cars
    • other brands
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Rs. 7.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    29th APR
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.85 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Rs. 13.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mahindra-Cars

    Mahindra XUV 3XO Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 8.82 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 9.17 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 8.54 Lakh
    PuneRs. 8.82 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 9.02 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 8.51 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 8.96 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 8.66 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 8.32 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    By CarWale Team25 Jun 2019
    6926 Views
    33 Likes
    Mahindra Alturas G4 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra Alturas G4 Features Explained
    By CarWale Team16 Aug 2019
    8302 Views
    58 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Mahindra XUV 3XO vs Tata Nexon: Spec comparison