Jeep Meridian facelift spied testing; ADAS confirmed

Jeep India, during the launch of the Wrangler SUV, revealed the arrival of the new Meridian facelift. The Compass-based three-row SUV is set to receive an update this year and it is likely to happen very soon. Ahead of the official launch, the updated Meridian was recently spied revealing key details.

As seen in the picture, the Meridian facelift will continue to get a similar structure with minimal changes. The distinguishing factors include a slightly tweaked grille, revised LED headlamps and DRLs, redesigned front bumper with silver elements, and a radar module mounted on the bumper hinting towards the inclusion of the ADAS tech.

What we also expect the new Meridian to get are redesigned alloy wheels, revised taillamps, new rear bumper, and a few more exterior paint options compared to the current iteration.

Then, another spy image reveals the interior of the SUV, which at first glance doesn’t look drastically different. It continues to get the same-sized free-standing infotainment system, digital driver’s display, multi-functional steering wheel, and a raised centre console. However, the new Meridian is likely to get a new cabin theme with redesigned upholstery, tweaked aircon panel, and a few more features such as a dash camera and rear window blinds.

Mechanically, Jeep is unlikely to make any changes to the powertrain of the Meridian facelift. It will continue to be bundled with a 2.0-litre diesel engine coupled with a six-speed manual and a nine-speed automatic torque converter unit. Also on offer will be a 4WD system with select variants.

