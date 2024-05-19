Nissan Magnite facelift spotted on test

Launch expected in 2025

To be exported too in LHD and RHD guise

Nissan India plans to launch refreshed and new products by next year, including the Magnite. The crossover will get some updates and continue to be exported.

2025 Nissan Magnite exterior

The latest spy shots, which show the car again in camouflage, hint at cosmetic tweaks to the exterior. The focus appears to be primarily on updating plastic components rather than sheet metal. These updates include a new grille, reshaped bumpers, tweaked headlights, and LED lighting signatures. We also expect changes to the taillamps and the car will likely ride on a different set of alloy wheels.

2025 Nissan Magnite interior

Inside, things are expected to remain similar to the elements of the current Magnite. However, Nissan might introduce new trim options and potentially offer a few additional features to keep the car in competition with its rivals. But the overall dashboard and seating layout will likely stay the same.

Powertrain options for the 2025 Nissan Magnite

The facelifted Nissan Magnite will continue to offer a choice between two existing 1.0-litre petrol engines. This includes a naturally aspirated unit making 71bhp and 96Nm of torque, and a turbocharged version producing 99bhp and 160Nm (152Nm in the CVT) of torque. Both engines come mated to options such as a five-speed manual, AMT, and CVT.

Spy image courtesy: ACI