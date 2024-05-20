Mahindra XUV700 open bookings reduced by 54 per cent in May 2024

XUV700 last recorded 35,000 open bookings

The company is likely to have increased production

Mahindra recently announced key details of its current open bookings as of May 2024. The carmaker is yet to deliver approximately 2.2 lakh units. Notably, the XUV700, which had a big order book, has witnessed a massive drop in these numbers.

As of February 2024, Mahindra had to honour 35,000 bookings of the XUV700. This number has now reduced to just 16,000 units, thus recording a fall of 54 per cent. This is likely to be a result of the automaker increasing the production of the SUV at its manufacturing facility.

Simultaneously, Mahindra continues to receive 48,000 new bookings each month, wherein approximately 42,000 cars are billed to customers during the same period. Meanwhile, cancellations continue to account for about 10 per cent of the bookings each month. Notably, the XUV 3XO, Mahindra’s latest offering, surpassed the 50,000 unit bookings milestone in record time, details of which are available on our website.