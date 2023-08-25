CarWale
    Lexus LM official bookings open in India

    Authors Image

    Pawan Mudaliar

    281 Views
    Lexus LM official bookings open in India
    • Debuts with a 48-inch screen 
    • Available in four and seven-seat configuration 

    A few days ago, Lexus released a set of teaser images of its new luxury MPV, the LM, which stands for Luxury Mover. Now, the automaker has commenced its bookings. Previously, the LM was sold only in the Chinese market and this is the first time the brand is bringing it to India. 

    Lexus LM exterior

    Lexus LM Front View

    In terms of styling and design, the new generation of the LM retains its boxy design from the outgoing model. Its fascia is decorated with a massive signature spindle grille, three-pod LED headlamps with new LED DRLs, and power-sliding rear doors. At the rear, it sports freshly designed wraparound LED taillamps with an LED bar running across the width of the tailgate. It rides on 19-inch alloy wheels and flaunts a wheelbase of 3,000mm. 

    2024 Lexus LM interior 

    Lexus LM Second Row Seats

    In the four-seater configuration, the LX sports a 48-inch screen that is positioned below a glass partition which separates the front and rear compartments without obstructing the view. It also features an airline-style recliner seat, 23-speaker surround-sound audio system, fold-out tables, heated armrest and footrest for the second row, and pillow-style headrests. Furthermore, it also comes equipped with refrigerator and storage compartments that are integrated with the design elements to minimise panel gaps. 

    Lexus LM Second Row Seats

    The seven-seat version, on the other hand, is designed to offer a spacious feel and visibility. It gets a wireless mobile charger, reading lights and vanity mirrors, rear glove box, umbrella holder, two-part sunroof, and overhead console controls for the doors, cabin temperature, and storage compartment. Additionally, it will come equipped with noise-reducing wheels and tyres, 64-colour ambient lighting, digital infotainment screen, digital rear-view mirror, and ADAS safety suite. 

    Engine and powertrain of Lexus LM

    Lexus LM Left Rear Three Quarter

    Under the hood, the Lexus LM is likely to borrow its powertrain from its sibling, the Toyota Vellfire. It is expected to be powered by a 2.5-litre petrol hybrid engine that is tuned to produce 190bhp and 240Nm of torque and will come mated to a CVT unit.

    Lexus LM
    Lexus LM
    Rs. 1.50 - 1.80 Crore
    Estimated Price
    Lexus LM Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Lexus RX 2023 Walkaround at Auto Expo 2023 | CarWale
    youtube-icon
    Lexus RX 2023 Walkaround at Auto Expo 2023 | CarWale
    By CarWale Team13 Jan 2023
    91976 Views
    2156 Likes

