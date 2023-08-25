CarWale
    Volvo C40 Recharge first-drive review to go live tomorrow

    Haji Chakralwale

    Volvo C40 Recharge first-drive review to go live tomorrow

    - Gets a claimed range of up to 530km

    - Prices to be announced on 5 September, 2023

    Volvo India is all set to launch its all-electric C40 Recharge crossover in India on 4 September, 2023. The bookings of the model will commence on the next day of the launch. And ahead of the official price announcement, we drove the EV and our first-drive review will go live tomorrow, 26 August, 2023.

    Battery pack and range of the Volvo C40 Recharge

    Similar to the Volvo XC40 Recharge, the C40 Recharge is built on the CMA platform. The dual-motor setup sources the power from a 78kWh battery pack unit. Further, the motors are capable of producing 405bhp and 660Nm of peak torque with a claimed range of up to 530km on a full charge. Meanwhile, the battery pack can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in under 27 minutes via the 150kW DC fast charger.

    Volvo C40 Recharge feature list

    As for its features, the Volvo C40 Recharge will come loaded with a nine-inch touchscreen Google-powered infotainment system, digital driver’s display, wireless charger, automatic dual-zone climate control, ambient lighting, and ADAS suite. Also on offer are features such as powered front seats, fixed panoramic sunroof, 360-degree camera, blind spot monitor system, and an air purifier.

    We have covered all the details of the Volvo C40 Recharge including performance, comfort, practicality, competition, and its expected prices in our first-drive review.

    Volvo C40 Recharge Image
    Volvo C40 Recharge
    Rs. 59.00 - 60.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
