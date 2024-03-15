CarWale
    Lexus LM 350h launched in India; prices start from Rs. 2 crore

    Pawan Mudaliar

    Lexus LM 350h launched in India; prices start from Rs. 2 crore
    • Can be had in four and seven-seater configuration
    • Powered by a 2.5-litre petrol-hybrid motor

    Lexus India has launched the LM 350h in the country, bookings of which commenced in August last year. While the seven-seater variant is priced at Rs. 2 crore (ex-showroom), the four-seater variant is being retailed at an ex-showroom price of Rs. 2.5 crore.

    Lexus LM Second Row Seats

    In terms of features, the LM 350h comes equipped with a 48-inch ultrawide screen that can be operated by a removable rear multi-operation panel, advanced infrared rays matrix sensor air-conditioning system, airline-style recliner seats, and heated armrest and footrest for the second row Ottoman seats.

    Lexus LM Left Side View

    The Lexus LM350h sources its power from a 2.5-litre, four-cylinder, petrol-hybrid engine. This motor generates a combined output of 190bhp and 240Nm of torque and sends power to all four wheels via the E-FOUR all-wheel-drive technology.

    Lexus LM Dashboard

    Speaking on the occasion, Tanmay Bhattacharya, Executive Vice President, Lexus India, said, “The debut of the all-new Lexus LM in India marks a pivotal moment for us, as we embark on a journey into the realm of ultra-luxury mobility. Upon announcing the commencement of its bookings last year, the new Lexus LM had become an instant hit in the country reiterating our belief that India is home to ultra HNIs who yearn for heightened indulgence & experiences.”

    Lexus LM
    Lexus LM
    Rs. 2.00 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
