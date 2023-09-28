Lexus LM bags over 100 bookings in India

Unveiled on 25 August, 2023

Offered in four and seven-seater option

Lexus India commenced the bookings of the flagship LM MPV in India on 25 August, 2023. And now, the automaker has registered over 100 bookings of the luxury people mover within a month. The model will be available in India in a single top-spec 350h variant with four and seven-seater options.

On the design front, the new-gen Lexus LM carries the reminiscent boxy silhouette with a massive signature spindle grille, three-pod LED headlamps, sleeker LED DRLs, and powered sliding rear doors. Moving to the rear, the MPV features a new redesigned wraparound LED connected taillights.

In terms of features, the LM comes loaded with a 48-inch screen, recliner seats, 23-speaker surround-sound setup, heated armrest and footrest for the second row, wireless phone charger, ambient lighting, and an ADAS suite.

Mechanically, the Lexus LM will be equipped with a 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol hybrid engine mated to a CVT gearbox. This motor is tuned to produce a combined power output of 190bhp and 240Nm of peak torque.

Speaking on the booking milestone, Naveen Soni, President, Lexus India, said, “We are delighted to receive such a great response from our guests for the new Lexus LM. The response is a clear indication of preferences shifting to luxury MPVs.At Lexus, we have been successful in providing an unparalleled luxury proposition and with this offering, we have further amped up our ambitions and commitment to delivering exceptional experiences. It remains our constant endeavour to deliver orders amidst this huge demand”