    Exclusive! Tata Safari and Harrier facelifts unofficial bookings open

    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    8,074 Views
    Exclusive! Tata Safari and Harrier facelifts unofficial bookings open
    • To be launched in October 2023
    • Bookings open unofficially at dealerships

    With the Nexon facelift launched, select authorised dealerships across the country have also started accepting unofficial orders for the upcoming SUV duo, the Tata Safari facelift and Harrier facelift. Interested customers can book the SUVs for a token amount of Rs. 25,000 and Rs. 21,000, respectively.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    The test mules of the Safari and Harrier facelifts have been spied on numerous occasions doing test runs across India. In terms of design, both SUVs will get updated front and rear bumpers, revised grille, full-width LED light bar, connected taillights with sequential turn indicators, and redesigned alloy wheels.

    Infotainment System

    Meanwhile, the interiors of the updated Safari and Harrier will draw heavy inspiration from the Curvv Concept as well as the recently launched Nexon facelift. Post the 2023 update, both SUVs already come with an extensive feature list including a 360-degree surround camera, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and ADAS tech. However, we expect the cabin of these models to get a new two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated logo, all-digital instrument cluster with navigation support, redesigned centre console with new gear lever, touch-based HVAC controls, larger touchscreen infotainment system, and fresh leatherette upholstery.

    Engine Shot

    Mechanically, the facelifted SUVs will continue to be powered by the same 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine mated to a six-speed manual and an automatic torque converter unit. Meanwhile, a new turbo-petrol powertrain is also on the cards.

     Next 
    Hyundai i20 N Line facelift colour and variant options detailed

