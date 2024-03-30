CarWale
    Tata Safari diesel automatic real-world mileage revealed

    Desirazu Venkat

    Tata Safari diesel automatic real-world mileage revealed

    Introduction

    Tata’s flagship three-row SUV got a major overhaul last year in the form of a mid-life facelift. This update saw it get a new face and massively upgraded interiors. We first drove in October 2023 and this time around we have had more time with it allowing us to get out an important detail- real-world mileage for the automatic variant!

    Real-world mileage

    Tata officially claims a mileage of 14.08kmpl for this diesel AT powertrain and with a 50-litre tank, you get a theoretical tank-to-tank range of 704km. In our real-world tests, we got 10.97kmpl in the city and 13.94kmpl with an average of 12.4kmpl giving us a tank-to-tank range of 620km which in our books is a pretty decent figure for something this large, spacious and with an automatic gearbox.

    Company Claimed14.08kmpl
    CW tested City10.97kmpl
    CW tested Highway13.94kmpl
    Tank Capacity50-litres
    Ideal DTE704km
    Real-world DTE620km

    Specifications and variants

    The engine in question is Tata’s 2.0-litre diesel engine producing 168bhp/350Nm and is offered with either a six-speed manual or a speed torque converter automatic. It is available in the Smart, Pure, Pure Plus, Adventure, and Accomplished trim levels or personas as Tata calls them. All versions save for Smart and Pure personas are available with both AT and MT options. Prices at the time of writing this story started at Rs 16.19 lakh and topped out at Rs 27.34 lakh (ex-showroom).

    Tata Safari
    Tata Safari
    Rs. 16.19 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
