Tata Safari Red Dark Edition showcased at Bharat Mobility Expo

Red colour accents all around

Remains unchanged mechanically

Tata Motors has been ruling the dark/black edition market with most of its SUVs for a couple of years now. Taking it a step further, the automaker is present at the ongoing Bharat Mobility Expo 2024 to showcase the Safari Red Dark Edition.

The facelifted version of the Tata Safari was launched in India last year in October. It is offered in different personas including ‘Black Edition’. However, the one showcased at the Bharat Expo is the ‘Red Dark’ edition. It features red accents and detailing throughout its black paint scheme, both inside and out.

On the outside, the Safari Red Dark edition gets red treatment on the headlamps cluster, brake callipers, and Safari badges on the front doors and tailgate. Then there’s the ‘#Dark’ emblem on the front fenders setting it apart from the standard Black Edition of the Safari.

As for the cabin, unlike the all-black theme with the Black Edition, the Red Dark Edition of the Safari gets bright red seat upholstery and garnish on the dashboard. Also, the red elements can be seen on the door pads and stitching in various places.

Mechanically, the Tata Safari Red Dark Edition will continue to be powered by the same 2.0-litre diesel engine mated to a six-speed manual and an automatic torque converter gearbox.