2024 Suzuki Swift mild hybrid tech explained

The newest generation of the Suzuki Swift has gone on sale in Japan and select European markets. Besides an entirely new exterior design, a thoroughly updated cabin, and new features, the new Swift also marks the arrival of a new three-cylinder petrol engine. The latter is paired with a compact hybrid setup and here’s everything that you need to know about it.

A new three-cylinder petrol engine with multi-point fuel injection has been developed for the new Swift which offers improved torque, fuel efficiency, and lower CO2 emissions than before. The maximum power output is 82bhp with a slightly higher torque figure of 112Nm at 4,500rpm. Suzuki says acceleration time to 100kmph is improved by 5 per cent to 12.5 seconds for the manual model and 11.9 seconds for the optional CVT.

Compared with the outgoing K12D engine, higher fuel efficiency has been achieved by utilizing an intermediate locking mechanism on the variable valve timing (VVT) intake and increasing the flow rate of the exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) valve. The new Swift features a self-charging hybrid system that is powered by a lithium-ion battery with a capacity of 10Ah to improve energy recovery efficiency.

Fitted as standard equipment, the 12-volt mild hybrid system is a compact and lightweight unit that incorporates an integrated starter generator (known as ISG) which acts as both a generator and starter motor. The ISG is belt-driven and assists the engine during acceleration and also generates electricity through regenerative braking. The ISG unit has a power output of 2.3kW with a torque figure of 60Nm. This entire mild hybrid setup adds less than seven kilos to the overall weight of the car.