Tata Safari Red Dark Edition showcased – Top highlights

Tata Motors launched the Dark Editions of the Harrier and Safari alongside their facelift versions in India in October 2023. But now, at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2024, the automaker has showcased the Red Dark Edition of its three-row flagship SUV. Expected to be launched soon in the upcoming months, this special edition of the Safari will be sold along with standard variants. In this article, we will pen down all the highlights of the Safari Red Dark Edition.

Exterior

Upfront, the Red Dark Edition of the Safari gets horizontal red inserts near the LED headlamps and a Tata logo finished in black. In profile, the front and rear brake callipers along with the Safari badging on the front doors are now painted red. At the rear, the only change is the red-painted Safari badging on the tailgate. Apart from this, the SUV remains identical to its Dark Edition.

Interior

Tata Motors has continued the same red and black theme inside the SUV. The dashboard now comes wrapped in an all-black interior theme with red accents and the Dark badging all around. The door handles and the grab handles on the centre console are also painted red complemented with red seat upholstery and red ambient light. Further, the panoramic sunroof gets red ambient lighting around it. In addition to this, the Safari Red Dark Edition will get all the features that Tata offers on the top-spec variant of the Safari.

Engine and powertrain

Under the hood, the Safari Red Edition will continue with the same 2.0-litre diesel engine that you get with the standard Safari. This engine is tuned to produce 170bhp and 350Nm of torque, sending power to the front wheels via a six-speed manual gearbox or a six-speed torque converter.