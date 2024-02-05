Maruti Grand Vitara attracts discounts of up to Rs. 75,000 in February 2024

Prices in India start from Rs. 10.80 lakh (ex-showroom)

Strong hybrid variants attract maximum discount

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara has proven to be a successful model for the automaker since its launch in September 2022. Now, the automaker is offering a huge discount on this Hyundai Creta-rival for the month of February 2024. Let us take a detailed look at it.

Currently, the strong hybrid variants of the Grand Vitara attract a maximum discount of up to Rs. 75,000. This includes a cash discount of up to Rs. 25,000 and an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 50,000. On the other hand, the mild hybrid variants can be had with discounts of up to Rs. 50,000. This comprises cash discounts of up to Rs. 15,000 and an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 35,000.

The above-mentioned offers are valid till 29 February, 2024 and may vary depending on the region, dealership, variant, colour, engine, and other factors. We recommend contacting your nearest dealership to know more about the offers.

In other news, Maruti Suzuki is currently working on introducing the ADAS safety suite in the Grand Vitara to compete with its close rivals like the Honda Elevate, Hyundai Creta, and the Kia Seltos. It is likely to get features like adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, blind spot monitor, forward collision warning, and a 360-degree camera. We have already detailed this and you can read about it.