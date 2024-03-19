CarWale
    Discounts of up to Rs. 80,000 on Maruti Grand Vitara in March 2024

    Pawan Mudaliar

    Discounts of up to Rs. 80,000 on Maruti Grand Vitara in March 2024
    • Strong hybrid variants attract a maximum discount
    • Recently received a price hike of up to Rs. 10,000

    Here is some good news for buyers planning to bring home the Grand Vitara. Currently, the automaker is offering heavy discounts of up to Rs. 80,000 on this Toyota Hyryder rival. These benefits are offered in the form of cash discounts and exchange bonuses. Let us take a detailed look at the same.

    For the current month, the strong-hybrid variants of the Grand Vitara attract a maximum discount of up to Rs. 80,000. This includes a cash discount of up to Rs. 30,000 and an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 50,000. On the other hand, the mild-hybrid variants are offered with a cash discount of up to Rs. 25,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 30,000.

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Left Side View

    These offers are valid throughout this month and may vary depending on the region, dealership, variant, colour, powertrain, and other factors. We suggest you contact your nearest dealership to know the exact offer as per your preferences.

    Last month, this SUV received a price hike of up to Rs. 10,000. While the prices of the Delta smart hybrid AT, Zeta smart hybrid AT, Alpha smart hybrid AT, and the Alpha dual-tone smart hybrid AT remained unchanged, all other variants received a uniform price hike of Rs. 10,000.

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Image
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Rs. 10.76 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
