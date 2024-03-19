CarWale
    Audi Q6 e-tron: A completely new EV based on a new platform

    Sagar Bhanushali

    - New platform jointly developed with Porsche 

    - Electric driving range of up to 613km

    The Audi Q6 e-tron is the first production model based on the brand’s Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture. It is defined not only by a new look inside-out but also with increased claimed efficiency and an electric range of up to 381 miles (613km). The new electric drive platform, developed jointly with Porsche, and the E3 electronic architecture are important milestones in the expansion of Audi's global range of electrically powered models. They mark the start of comprehensive upgrades to the model portfolio. The Q6 e-tron underpins Audi's plans to offer electric vehicles in all core segments by 2027.

    Audi Q6 e-tron exterior 

    The Audi Q6 e-tron is 4,771mm long, 2,193mm (including mirrors) wide, and 1,702mm tall. It has a fairly long wheelbase and short overhangs to maximise space efficiency. The design sets it apart from existing electric SUVs by Audi. The highlight, of course, is the lighting, and the Q6 e-tron comes with the world's first active digital light signature. At the front, the active digital light signature includes the interaction of the algorithm with twelve segments that dim up and down. 

    Audi e-tron Right Rear Three Quarter

    At the rear, all-digital OLED segments are used for this purpose. The individual light segments interact in such a way that the total light intensity of the light signature does not vary. With a total of up to eight signatures in the redesigned daytime running lights of the Matrix LED headlights and the OLED rear lights 2.0, owners can individualise their Q6 e-tron in a new way.

    Audi e-tron Dashboard

    Audi Q6 e-tron interior

    Thanks to the new platform, which was developed specifically for e-mobility, the Q6 e-tron has a lot more space to offer than the existing Audi EVs. The increased comfort of the middle seat in the rear is typical of an electric car without a centre tunnel, and that’s what the Q6 e-tron gets. The boot space is rated at 526 litres of storage. If the rear seat bench is folded down, the storage space increases to up to 1,529 litres. A further 64 litres of storage is optionally available in the frunk (front trunk) under the front hood.

    Audi e-tron Left Front Three Quarter

    Audi Q6 e-tron performance and charging 

    The new Q6 e-tron gets scalable electric motors, as well as a newly developed lithium-ion battery with a capacity of 100kWh (94.9 net). The combined power output is 390bhp and the high-performance SQ6 e-tron makes 517bhp when launch control is engaged. At market launch, two model variants with all-wheel drive will be available, followed by more efficient models with rear-wheel drive developed for range. The Q6 e-tron quattro helps accelerate from 0-100kmph in 5.9 seconds. The SQ6 e-tron, meanwhile, takes 4.3 seconds with launch control.

    Thanks to the 800V technology and a maximum charging capacity of 270kW as standard, short charging stops are possible with the Audi Q6 e-tron. Up to 250km range can be recharged in 10 minutes at a high power charging station on the quattro powertrain. Meanwhile, the state-of-charge (SoC) increases from 10 to 80 per cent in around 21 minutes.

    Audi e-tron Image
    Audi e-tron
    Rs. 1.02 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
     Next 
    Kia Clavis new spy shots reveal fresh details

