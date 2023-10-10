CarWale
    Audi Q6 E-Tron expected to make 470 horsepower; spied on the 'Ring

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    Audi Q6 E-Tron expected to make 470 horsepower; spied on the ‘Ring
    • Based on the PPE electric platform
    • A more powerful RS version is also on the cards

    Audi has taken the testing of their upcoming Q6 E-Tron to Nurburgring. The new electric SUV was recently spotted belting out its new platform and electric architecture to the extreme on the gruesome German track. 

    The Q6 E-Tron, as the name suggests, will be positioned below the new Q8 E-Tron line-up. When it goes into production, it will be underpinned by Audi’s PPE (Premium Platform Electric) architecture making it close to a born EV – more than its elder sibling. 

    Appearance-wise, the prototype is hiding sleek upper lamps which are joined by a proper boxy headlamp. This is seen in the new BMW design language and it appears that Audi is also ready to adopt the same. Lower down the bumper, there are imposing cuts and vents – to add character rather than being functional. 

    In size, the prototype appears to be the size of the Q5 with a similar silhouette and riding on chunky silver-finished (unexciting looking) alloy wheels. At the back, the second-generation digital OLED rear lights are seen in all their glory spanning across the tailgate. A coupe-SUV (or Sportback in Audi say) is also under works.

    The Q6 E-Tron Concept showcased 470 horsepower and we expect the production version to have almost the same power figures. And the more powerful RS version which will soon follow will then boast of around 600bhp of total output. 

    More details of the road-going Audi Q6 E-Tron are expected to surface closer to its arrival which is likely to happen either by end-2023 or sometime early next year.

    Skoda Slavia Matte Edition launched in India; prices start from Rs. 15.52 lakh

