Skoda Slavia Matte Edition launched in India; prices start from Rs. 15.12 lakh

Now gets powered front seats, footwell lighting, and a subwoofer

Is offered in two powertrains

Earlier this month, Skoda India introduced the new Matte Edition in its Slavia line-up. Now, ahead of the festive season, the automaker has announced its prices. Available at a premium of Rs. 40,000 over the Style variant, the prices of the Slavia Matte Edition start from Rs. 15,11,999 and go all the way up to Rs. 19,11,999 (both prices, ex-showroom).

This special edition comes painted in Carbon Steel exterior hue in a matte finish with gloss black contrasting highlights on the door handles and ORVMs. Inside, the cabin comes loaded with a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with wireless mobile connectivity, eight-speaker sound system with a subwoofer, powered front seats, and an illuminated footwell area.

The Skoda Slavia Matte Edition can be had in two gasoline motors – a 1.0-litre TSI petrol and a 1.5-litre TSI petrol. The former generates 114bhp and 178Nm of torque, while the latter belts out 148bhp and 250Nm of torque. The transmission duties are handled by a six-speed manual, six-speed torque converter, and a seven-speed DSG gearbox.