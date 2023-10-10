CarWale
    Skoda Slavia Matte Edition launched in India; prices start from Rs. 15.12 lakh

    Pawan Mudaliar

    Skoda Slavia Matte Edition launched in India; prices start from Rs. 15.12 lakh
    • Now gets powered front seats, footwell lighting, and a subwoofer 
    • Is offered in two powertrains 

    Earlier this month, Skoda India introduced the new Matte Edition in its Slavia line-up. Now, ahead of the festive season, the automaker has announced its prices. Available at a premium of Rs. 40,000 over the Style variant, the prices of the Slavia Matte Edition start from Rs. 15,11,999 and go all the way up to Rs. 19,11,999 (both prices, ex-showroom). 

    Skoda Slavia Seat Adjustment Electric for Driver

    This special edition comes painted in Carbon Steel exterior hue in a matte finish with gloss black contrasting highlights on the door handles and ORVMs. Inside, the cabin comes loaded with a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with wireless mobile connectivity, eight-speaker sound system with a subwoofer, powered front seats, and an illuminated footwell area.

    Skoda Slavia Dashboard

    The Skoda Slavia Matte Edition can be had in two gasoline motors – a 1.0-litre TSI petrol and a 1.5-litre TSI petrol. The former generates 114bhp and 178Nm of torque, while the latter belts out 148bhp and 250Nm of torque. The transmission duties are handled by a six-speed manual, six-speed torque converter, and a seven-speed DSG gearbox. 

    Skoda Slavia Image
    Skoda Slavia
    Rs. 10.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Skoda Slavia Gallery

