    Hyundai Verna attracts discounts of up to Rs. 25,000 in October

    Haji Chakralwale

    Hyundai Verna attracts discounts of up to Rs. 25,000 in October
    • Available in four variants
    • Waiting period reduced in October

    The Hyundai Verna is currently on sale with discounts for the first time since its launch in March 2023. The mid-size sedan can be had in four variants - EX, S, SX, and SX (O) with two powertrain options. 

    Hyundai Verna Left Front Three Quarter

    Depending on the variant, one can avail of benefits of up to Rs. 25,000. These offers include cash discounts, corporate bonuses, and exchange bonuses depending on the variant one chooses. We recommend contacting the nearest Hyundai-authorised dealership to get more information on the offers.

    Mechanically, the Verna sedan is powered by a 1.5-litre NA petrol and a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine. The former is tuned to produce 113bhp and 144Nm of torque while being paired with a six-speed manual and a CVT unit. Meanwhile, the more powerful turbo-petrol motor is capable of generating the segment-best 158bhp and 253Nm of peak torque with a six-speed manual and a seven-speed DCT gearbox option.

    Hyundai Verna Right Side View

    Recently, we revealed the latest waiting period for the Hyundai Verna which has been reduced to up to 16 weeks. 

    Hyundai Verna Image
    Hyundai Verna
    Rs. 10.96 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Hyundai Verna Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 13.06 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 13.74 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 12.85 Lakh
    PuneRs. 13.06 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 13.58 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 12.16 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 13.38 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 12.81 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 12.15 Lakh

