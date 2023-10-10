Hyundai Verna attracts discounts of up to Rs. 25,000 in October

Available in four variants

Waiting period reduced in October

The Hyundai Verna is currently on sale with discounts for the first time since its launch in March 2023. The mid-size sedan can be had in four variants - EX, S, SX, and SX (O) with two powertrain options.

Depending on the variant, one can avail of benefits of up to Rs. 25,000. These offers include cash discounts, corporate bonuses, and exchange bonuses depending on the variant one chooses. We recommend contacting the nearest Hyundai-authorised dealership to get more information on the offers.

Mechanically, the Verna sedan is powered by a 1.5-litre NA petrol and a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine. The former is tuned to produce 113bhp and 144Nm of torque while being paired with a six-speed manual and a CVT unit. Meanwhile, the more powerful turbo-petrol motor is capable of generating the segment-best 158bhp and 253Nm of peak torque with a six-speed manual and a seven-speed DCT gearbox option.

Recently, we revealed the latest waiting period for the Hyundai Verna which has been reduced to up to 16 weeks.