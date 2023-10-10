Maruti Suzuki S-Presso gets discounts of up to Rs. 54,000 in October 2023

- S-Presso prices in India start at Rs. 4.26 lakh

- Available in seven colours and four variants

Select Maruti Suzuki dealerships in the Arena range are offering huge discounts across the model range this month. Customers can avail of benefits in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts.

The Maruti S-Presso petrol variants are offered with a cash discount of Rs. 30,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000. On the other hand, discounts on the CNG variants of the hatchback are limited to a cash discount of Rs. 30,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000.

The S-Presso hatchback has been witnessing large discounts for the past few months. Further, it was one of the few Maruti models in July that did not have a waiting period. This list also included the Swift and the Wagon R. We have mentioned the discounts on other models from the Maruti range, details of which you can find on our website.