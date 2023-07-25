No waiting list for these 4 Maruti cars in July 2023

- Maruti Celerio, Wagon R, Swift, and S-Presso available with immediate delivery

- S-Presso and Eeco recalled

While most Maruti cars currently have a waiting list ranging between three to four months, there are four cars that are available with immediate delivery. These include the Celerio, Wagon R, Swift, and S-Presso.

No waiting period on Celerio, Wagon R, Swift, and S-Presso

All these models are retailed through the brand’s Arena outlets and are readily available after booking in the Delhi region. The Celerio, Wagon R, and S-Presso are powered by a 1.0-litre petrol engine with manual and AMT gearboxes along with a CNG alternative. Meanwhile, the Wagon R can also be had with a 1.2-litre petrol engine.

The Swift is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine that is tuned to produce 89bhp and 113Nm of torque and is mated to a five-speed manual and an AMT unit.

Maruti Suzuki has recalled 87,599 units of the Eeco and S-Presso for a possible defect in a part of the steering tie rod. The affected units were manufactured between 5 July, 2021 and 15 February, 2023 and will be inspected and repaired at Maruti workshops without any charge to customers.