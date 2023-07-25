Maruti Suzuki partnership with RFC India; to provide Jimny experience to participants and visitors

- Winners of the rally to be announced on 29 July

One of the biggest and toughest off-road events, the Rainforest Challenge (RFC) India, has begun in Goa on 22 July and will last till 25 July, 2023. Launched back in 2014 by Cougar Motorsport in India, RFC ranks third out of the top five toughest off-road races in the world by Skoda Motorsport and has regional chapters in over 30 countries. 21 teams, consisting of some of the best off-roaders across the country will participate in this challenge and the winners will be announced on 29 July, 2023.

Maruti Jimny experience zone

This year, Maruti Suzuki has joined hands with Cougar Motorsport as the co-sponsor and 4WD partner. Under this partnership, the automaker will create a special Jimny experience zone where the participants and visitors of RFC India will get an opportunity to drive and experience the recently launched Maruti Jimny on a curated track under the supervision of instructors.

Official statement

Commenting on the occasion, Ashish Gupta, Founder & Director, Cougar Motorsport, said, “Maruti Suzuki has nurtured motorsport in India for a long. It is an honor for us to have them pick RFC India as the first event to partner with on their return to the motorsport arena after a brief hiatus. The Jimny is a full-fledged 4x4 vehicle and RFC India 2023, for which hundreds of off-road enthusiasts from across the country will converge in Goa for a week, is the perfect platform for the brand to showcase the vehicle’s capabilities to their target audience.”