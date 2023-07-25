Maruti Suzuki recalls 87,599 units of S-Presso and Eeco

- Recall is in effect from 24 July, 2023

Maruti Suzuki has announced a recall of over 87,000 units of the S-Presso and Eeco van in India. By issuing a statement on 24 July, 2023, the carmaker has confirmed that the reason behind the recall is a possible defect in a part of the steering tie rod. This could be a serious concern, as in some cases, the part may break and affect the vehicle’s handling and steer ability.

Details of the recall of S-Presso and Eeco

As per the report, the affected vehicles in question are manufactured between 5 July, 2021 and 15 February, 2023. To get the issue resolved, the concerned owners will receive a communication from the Maruti Suzuki-authorised service centres and workshops. The inspections of these vehicles will be done and the faulty parts will be replaced free of cost.

Previous recalls of Maruti Eeco and S-Presso with other models

In January this year, the carmaker initiated a product recall of models including the Alto K10, Brezza, Baleno, Grand Vitara, S-Presso, and Eeco. The suspected models manufactured between 8 December, 2022 and 12 January, 2023 had a defect in the airbag controller unit.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and Eeco prices and variants

Currently, the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and Eeco are offered in six and two variants, respectively. The former is priced between Rs. 4.26 lakh to Rs. 6.11 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the Eeco van ranges from Rs. 5.27 lakh for the base variant to Rs. 6.53 lakh for the five-seater CNG version, (all prices, ex-showroom).