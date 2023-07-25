Maruti Dzire waiting period goes up to 32 weeks

- Dzire prices in India start at Rs. 6.51 lakh

- Available in four variants and six colours

Maruti Suzuki Dzire starting price and colours

The Maruti Dzire is priced in India from Rs. 6.51 lakh (ex-showroom). The sub-four metre sedan is offered in six colours, namely Oxford Blue, Phoenix Red, Sherwood Brown, Magma Grey, Premium Silver, and Arctic White.

Dzire waiting period and variants

The Dzire currently commands a waiting period ranging from four weeks to 32 weeks. This waiting period, which is valid in the region of Delhi, is applicable across the variant lineup. The variant options of the model include LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+. Customers can also opt for the CNG version in the VXi and ZXi variants.

Maruti Dzire latest updates

In April this year, Maruti announced a marginal price hike for the Swift and Dzire range in India. During the same month, the company updated its entire model range, including the Dzire, to comply with the latest emission norms.