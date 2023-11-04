Top features from the new Swift we can expect on the next-gen Dzire

If you have been following us in recent times, you will know that there is a new-generation Swift that will come to India in 2024. With this, there will also be a new generation of the Dzire compact sedan and here is what we can expect when it is launched.

New touchscreen

One of the biggest updates and crucial for the Indian market will be a new touchscreen infotainment system. It’s a 9-inch free-standing unit with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and built-in navigation. We can also see a TV function, vehicle information, dashboard camera compatibility, and the new-generation Suzuki Connect connected car technology. For markets like India, we also expect music, weather, news, and music apps to be a part of the package.

New dashboard

Complementing the new 9-inch touchscreen is likely to be a new dashboard. It will pick up the same design as the Swift but, like the current-generation Dzire, it will have a faux wood design to distinguish the cabin of both vehicles. This new dashboard will also include a new design for the climate control system — moving from the dials of the current car to a series of toggle switches, and dedicated displays like those offered with the Baleno, Fronx, and the Brezza.

New 1.2-litre petrol

The new Dzire will likely be offered with the recently unveiled Z12E 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine. This engine is expected to have an output of around 100bhp/150Nm mated exclusively to a CVT. We have detailed in a separate story why we think Maruti Suzuki should get this engine to the Indian market.

Electric parking brake and hold button

The cabin of the new Swift now gets an electric parking brake and a dedicated hold button, liberating space in the centre console and improving functionality in terms of driver safety. Along these lines, we also expect the next-gen Swift to get six airbags as a part of the package.

ADAS

While we can be certain of everything else that’s coming, this one feature is still up in the air, given that even the Invicto and the Grand Vitara don’t have ADAS, but it does showcase what the future holds for the Maruti cars. It’s a Level-2 ADAS with things like adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, 360-degree camera, lane keep assist, and high beam assist.