CarWale
    AD

    Top features from the new Swift we can expect on the next-gen Dzire

    Authors Image

    Desirazu Venkat

    1,068 Views
    Top features from the new Swift we can expect on the next-gen Dzire

    If you have been following us in recent times, you will know that there is a new-generation Swift that will come to India in 2024. With this, there will also be a new generation of the Dzire compact sedan and here is what we can expect when it is launched.

    Infotainment System

    New touchscreen

    One of the biggest updates and crucial for the Indian market will be a new touchscreen infotainment system. It’s a 9-inch free-standing unit with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and built-in navigation. We can also see a TV function, vehicle information, dashboard camera compatibility, and the new-generation Suzuki Connect connected car technology. For markets like India, we also expect music, weather, news, and music apps to be a part of the package.

    Dashboard

    New dashboard

    Complementing the new 9-inch touchscreen is likely to be a new dashboard. It will pick up the same design as the Swift but, like the current-generation Dzire, it will have a faux wood design to distinguish the cabin of both vehicles. This new dashboard will also include a new design for the climate control system — moving from the dials of the current car to a series of toggle switches, and dedicated displays like those offered with the Baleno, Fronx, and the Brezza.

    Engine Shot

    New 1.2-litre petrol

    The new Dzire will likely be offered with the recently unveiled Z12E 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine. This engine is expected to have an output of around 100bhp/150Nm mated exclusively to a CVT. We have detailed in a separate story why we think Maruti Suzuki should get this engine to the Indian market.

    Dashboard

    Electric parking brake and hold button

    The cabin of the new Swift now gets an electric parking brake and a dedicated hold button, liberating space in the centre console and improving functionality in terms of driver safety. Along these lines, we also expect the next-gen Swift to get six airbags as a part of the package.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    ADAS

    While we can be certain of everything else that’s coming, this one feature is still up in the air, given that even the Invicto and the Grand Vitara don’t have ADAS, but it does showcase what the future holds for the Maruti cars. It’s a Level-2 ADAS with things like adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, 360-degree camera, lane keep assist, and high beam assist.

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Kia Sonet facelift spied yet again; new details leaked

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Maruti Suzuki Dzire Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SEDANS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Honda Amaze
    Honda Amaze
    Rs. 7.13 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Aura
    Hyundai Aura
    Rs. 6.44 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Tigor
    Tata Tigor
    Rs. 6.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Tigor EV
    Tata Tigor EV
    Rs. 12.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Compact Sedan Cars
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43
    Rs. 98.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd NOV
    Mercedes-Benz GLE
    Mercedes-Benz GLE
    Rs. 96.40 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd NOV
    BMW X4 M40i
    BMW X4 M40i
    Rs. 96.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    26th OCT
    Tata Safari
    Tata Safari
    Rs. 16.19 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    17th OCT
    Tata Harrier
    Tata Harrier
    Rs. 15.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    17th OCT
    Aston Martin DB12
    Aston Martin DB12
    Rs. 4.59 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW iX1
    BMW iX1
    Rs. 66.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai i20 N Line
    Hyundai i20 N Line
    Rs. 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

    Rs. 12.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Nov 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Lexus LM
    Lexus LM

    Rs. 1.50 - 1.80 CroreEstimated Price

    Nov 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus
    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

    Rs. 10.00 - 12.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Nov 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Punch EV
    Tata Punch EV

    Rs. 9.50 - 12.50 LakhEstimated Price

    Nov 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Renault New Duster
    Renault New Duster

    Rs. 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    29th Nov 2023Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Kia Sonet Facelift
    Kia Sonet Facelift

    Rs. 8.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Dec 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    Rs. 15.50 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Dec 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai Ioniq 6
    Hyundai Ioniq 6

    Rs. 50.00 - 55.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Fronx
    Rs. 7.47 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Maruti Brezza
    Rs. 8.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    Maruti Swift
    Rs. 5.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Maruti Suzuki Dzire Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 7.64 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 7.88 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 7.38 Lakh
    PuneRs. 7.65 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 7.77 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 7.37 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 7.53 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 7.59 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 7.19 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Top features from the new Swift we can expect on the next-gen Dzire