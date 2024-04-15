All-new Maruti Suzuki Swift launching next month

Maruti Suzuki has finally made it official that the company will launch the next-generation model of the Swift next month. In fact, the all-new Swift will be launched in India in the second week of May, and here is everything that we know about it so far.

The new Swift was unveiled for the first time at the Japan Mobility Show, Tokyo in October 2023. Since then, it has been launched in Japan, the UK, and select European markets. It’s the fourth-generation model which comes with a new 1.2-litre, three-cylinder engine. However, for the Indian market, we suspect Maruti Suzuki will continue with the 1.2-litre, four-cylinder engine to keep the costs in check.

New Maruti Swift dimensions

The new Swift is 3,860mm long, 1,735mm wide, and 1,495mm tall for the front-wheel drive variant. Suzuki is also selling an all-wheel drive version, which is 1,520mm tall. The wheelbase is 2,450mm long and again, it’s got different track widths depending on front or all-wheel drive. Now, it goes without saying that the India-spec model will get front-wheel drive only.

New lightweight platform

The new Swift rests on the familiar Suzuki platform known as 'HEARTECT', which is both light and rigid. Suzuki says there was a comprehensive overhaul of the underbody's structure and component layout during development resulting in the adoption of a highly rigid frame that enhances collision safety. At this point, we are not sure what kind of modifications Maruti will make for the India-spec model before putting it on sale.

Engine option

A new three-cylinder petrol engine has been developed for the new Swift. The maximum power output is 82bhp with a slightly higher torque figure of 112Nm at 4,500rpm. Acceleration time to 100kmph is improved by 5 per cent to 12.5 seconds for the manual model and 11.9 seconds for the optional CVT. The India-spec model is likely to continue with the 1.2-litre, four-cylinder unit making 89bhp and 113Nm.