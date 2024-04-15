CarWale
    AD

    All-new Maruti Suzuki Swift launching next month

    Read inहिंदी|தமிழ்
    Authors Image

    Sagar Bhanushali

    33,322 Views
    All-new Maruti Suzuki Swift launching next month

    Maruti Suzuki has finally made it official that the company will launch the next-generation model of the Swift next month. In fact, the all-new Swift will be launched in India in the second week of May, and here is everything that we know about it so far. 

    The new Swift was unveiled for the first time at the Japan Mobility Show, Tokyo in October 2023. Since then, it has been launched in Japan, the UK, and select European markets. It’s the fourth-generation model which comes with a new 1.2-litre, three-cylinder engine. However, for the Indian market, we suspect Maruti Suzuki will continue with the 1.2-litre, four-cylinder engine to keep the costs in check. 

    New Maruti Swift dimensions 

    The new Swift is 3,860mm long, 1,735mm wide, and 1,495mm tall for the front-wheel drive variant. Suzuki is also selling an all-wheel drive version, which is 1,520mm tall. The wheelbase is 2,450mm long and again, it’s got different track widths depending on front or all-wheel drive. Now, it goes without saying that the India-spec model will get front-wheel drive only. 

    New lightweight platform 

    The new Swift rests on the familiar Suzuki platform known as 'HEARTECT', which is both light and rigid. Suzuki says there was a comprehensive overhaul of the underbody's structure and component layout during development resulting in the adoption of a highly rigid frame that enhances collision safety. At this point, we are not sure what kind of modifications Maruti will make for the India-spec model before putting it on sale. 

    Engine option 

    A new three-cylinder petrol engine has been developed for the new Swift. The maximum power output is 82bhp with a slightly higher torque figure of 112Nm at 4,500rpm. Acceleration time to 100kmph is improved by 5 per cent to 12.5 seconds for the manual model and 11.9 seconds for the optional CVT. The India-spec model is likely to continue with the 1.2-litre, four-cylinder unit making 89bhp and 113Nm.

    Maruti Suzuki New Dzire Image
    Maruti Suzuki New Dzire
    Rs. 7.00 - 10.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Tata Curvv EV spied at charging station; launch soon
     Next 
    Electric Mercedes-Benz C-Class coming next year

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Maruti Suzuki New Dzire Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • Maruti Suzuki New Dzire Left Front Three Quarter

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SEDANS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Dzire
    Maruti Dzire
    Rs. 6.56 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Aura
    Hyundai Aura
    Rs. 6.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Honda Amaze
    Honda Amaze
    Rs. 7.23 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Tigor
    Tata Tigor
    Rs. 6.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Tigor EV
    Tata Tigor EV
    Rs. 12.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Compact Sedan Cars
    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus
    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus
    Rs. 11.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    16th APR
    Kia Sonet
    Kia Sonet
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    3rd APR
    Skoda Superb
    Skoda Superb
    Rs. 54.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    3rd APR
    Kia Carens
    Kia Carens
    Rs. 10.52 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    3rd APR
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Rs. 7.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    3rd APR
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd APR
    Lexus LM
    Lexus LM
    Rs. 2.00 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta N Line
    Hyundai Creta N Line
    Rs. 16.82 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Jeep Wrangler facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Apr 2024
    Jeep Wrangler facelift

    Rs. 65.00 - 70.00 LakhEstimated Price

    22nd Apr 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Mahindra XUV 3XO

    Rs. 9.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    29th Apr 2024Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Gloster facelift
    MG Gloster facelift

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift
    Maruti New-gen Swift

    Rs. 6.50 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    9th May 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    Rs. 15.50 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    BMW i5
    BMW i5

    Rs. 95.00 Lakh - 1.05 CroreEstimated Price

    May 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki New Dzire
    Maruti New Dzire

    Rs. 7.00 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai Alcazar facelift
    Hyundai Alcazar facelift

    Rs. 17.00 - 22.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Fronx
    Rs. 7.51 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Maruti Grand Vitara
    Rs. 10.57 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Maruti Brezza
    Rs. 8.27 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • All-new Maruti Suzuki Swift launching next month