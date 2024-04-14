Electric Mercedes-Benz C-Class coming next year

Electric mid-size sedan will have distinctive design elements

2025 launch expected

Mercedes-Benz is testing its all-electric C-Class sedan under snowy conditions in Sweden. Expected to go on sale next year, the electric C-Class will have distinctive LED lighting elements, a sculpted front grille, and a futuristic silhouette, signaling a departure from conventional combustion engine designs.

C-Class EV details

The electric C-Class will be equipped with a fairly advanced battery system that is expected to provide an impressive range on a single charge, making it a practical choice for everyday use. The EV will be equipped with the latest generation of the Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) infotainment system featuring a large touchscreen interface, voice controls, and smartphone integration. Additionally, the car will be equipped with advanced driver-assistance features, including autonomous driving capabilities.

New dedicated EV platforms

The electric C-Class is expected to be competitively priced to appeal to a broader market. It is set to roll out in key global markets, with a phased release plan. Last year, Mercedes-Benz revealed its forthcoming electrification plans at its annual financial presentation. The carmaker plans to have an all-electric alternative for every model in their line-up in the next couple of years. To achieve this, Mercedes will be introducing three dedicated electric platforms.

The three EV platforms will be MB.EA - a modular underpinning for medium and large-sized passenger cars, AMG.EA - a dedicated performance architecture for AMG versions and VAN.EA - for electric vans and light commercial applications. These EV platforms are expected to roll out by 2025. This will allow the dedicated BEVs to be built from the ground up instead of being a conversion of the ICE versions.