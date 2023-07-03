India-bound Mercedes-Benz CLE teased ahead of 5 July debut

Replaces two coupes in the line-up

Convertible version is also on the cards

Mercedes-Benz has officially teased the upcoming C-Class. It’s the first time the German carmaker has confirmed the CLE moniker, which is a new car in the growing Three-Pointed line-up. The CLE will be a two-door coupe and will replace not one, but two coupes in Mercedes-Benz’s line-up.

Mercedes-Benz CLE’s details we know so far:

The codename for the all-new CLE is C236. It will replace the low-selling C-Class Coupe and E-Class Coupe in the line-up. A convertible version of the CLE will also arrive later as a replacement for the convertible versions of the C-Coupe and E-Coupe.

The CLE will carry the newest design language from Merc, including the modern cabin inspired by the S-Class. The sleek two-door body will also have a soft top in the convertible body style.

Under the hood, the CLE will arrive with the familiar 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine. It will also get an AMG version soon after. But before the high-performance version, the CLE will be available with PHEV shared with the C300e. The AMG 53 version will get the six-cylinder motor with rear-wheel and 4Matic AWD.

Mercedes-Benz CLE India launch:

More official details of the CLE will surface when Mercedes-Benz will take the covers off it on 5 July. We could expect the CLE to arrive on Indian shores shortly after it goes on sale in the international markets.