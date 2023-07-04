Maruti Invicto to be launched in India tomorrow

- Invicto prices in India to be announced at the launch event

- Based on the Toyota Innova Hycross

Upcoming Maruti Invicto bookings and launch details

Last month, Maruti Suzuki began accepting bookings for the Invicto MPV for Rs. 25,000. The carmaker is now set to reveal the prices of the Innova Hycross-based model in the country at the launch event tomorrow. The model was previously expected to be called Engage.

2023 Invicto exterior design

On the outside, the new Invicto will differentiate itself from the Hycross with a new grille that features twin chrome slats, redesigned front and rear bumpers, tweaked LED headlamps and tail lights, smaller LED DRLs, and diamond-cut alloy wheels.

New Maruti Invicto MPV interior and features

The interiors of the 2023 Maruti Suzuki Invicto are expected to come equipped with a panoramic sunroof, captain seats for the second row with Ottoman function, copper-coloured inserts on the doors and centre console, a large freestanding touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, a 360-degree camera, and ADAS.

Invicto engine and specifications

Powering the upcoming Invicto MPV will be a 2.0-litre petrol engine paired with a hybrid motor. The former is likely to generate 172bhp and 188Nm of torque, while the electric motor could belt out 11bhp and 206Nm of torque. An e-CVT unit will be the sole transmission on offer.