Mercedes-Benz G500 ‘Final Edition’ swansong revealed

Marks the 30th anniversary of the nameplate

1,500 units will be made

In 1993, Mercedes-Benz introduced a V8 engine in the G-Class with a 500 GE moniker. Now, three decades later, the German marque is celebrating its anniversary with the G500 ‘Final Edition’. Plus, it could be the last V8-powered G-Class and is limited to just 1,500 units.

Mercedes-Benz G500 Final Edition Exterior Highlights:

The G500 is available only in three colours, each limited to 500 units. Under the Three-Pointed Star’s Manufaktur paint scheme, there are the Opalith White Magno and Olive Magno colours along with the standard Metallic Obsidian Black.

The Final Edition also features 20-inch AMG light-alloy wheels in a five-twin-spoke design, which are painted in body colours. Then, the special ‘Final Edition’ lettering is seen on the outer protective strip and the spare wheel cover. As part of the logo package, the lettering is also present on doorknobs with an embossed logo. The special edition also projects the ‘G’ logo and the lettering ‘Stronger than Time’ from the exterior mirrors onto the asphalt, when stationary.

Mercedes-Benz G500 Final Edition Interiors:

The G500 Final Edition has an illuminated plaque on the door sills. The same ‘Final Edition’ lettering can also be found on the insert of the grab handle for passengers inside the cabin. Moreover, a genuine silver coin in the form of an edition-specific plaque is attached to the back of the vehicle key. In addition, the Superior Line trim with the Burmester surround sound system, the Active Multicontour Seat Package Plus, and the two-tone Manufaktur Nappa leather upholstery are all part of the standard features on this Final Edition.

Mercedes-Benz G500 Final Edition Price and Availability

The Mercedes-Benz G500 Final Edition can be ordered across the globe for a starting price of EUR 196,350 (approx Rs 1.75 crore)