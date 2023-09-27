CarWale
    Mercedes-Benz AMG G 63 Grand Edition launched in India at Rs. 4 crore

    Pawan Mudaliar

    Mercedes-Benz AMG G 63 Grand Edition launched in India at Rs. 4 crore
    • Limited to only 1,000 units globally 
    • Deliveries to commence from Q1 2024 

    Mercedes-Benz India has launched the Grand Edition of the AMG G 63 in India with prices starting from Rs. 4 crore (ex-showroom). The luxury SUV will be limited to only 1,000 units globally out of which 25 units will be exclusively allocated for the existing Maybach, AMG, and S-Class customers, with deliveries slated to commence from Q1 2024. 

    Mercedes-Benz G-Class Left Rear Three Quarter

    The exterior highlights of the special edition of the SUV include an exclusive Manufaktur exterior hue with Kalahari Gold Magno inserts on the spare wheel ring, inlays in the front and rear bumpers, and underride protection. It rides on 22-inch AMG forged alloy wheels painted in tech gold with matt black central locking nut and a Mercedes star. 

    Mercedes-Benz G-Class Dashboard

    Inside, the cabin comes wrapped in a black interior theme with gold inserts. It sports an AMG performance steering wheel, illuminated AMG emblem on the door trims, black Nappa leather seats with contrasting gold stitching, and floor mats in the same shade. Moreover, the trim piece of the grab handle is finished in carbon with copper threads and a ‘Grand Edition’ badge. 

    Mercedes-Benz G-Class Big Grab Handles at A-Pillars

    Under the skin, the AMG G 63 Grand Edition will get a 4.0-litre V8 gasoline engine that belts out 578bhp and 850Nm of torque. The SUV can accelerate from zero to 100kmph in just 4.5 seconds and tops out at 220kmph. The power produced will be sent to all four wheels via the brand’s 4MATIC system. 

    Mercedes-Benz G-Class
    Rs. 2.55 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 3.07 Crore
    BangaloreRs. 3.14 Crore
    DelhiRs. 3.00 Crore
    PuneRs. 3.07 Crore
    HyderabadRs. 3.14 Crore
    AhmedabadRs. 2.84 Crore
    ChennaiRs. 3.06 Crore
    KolkataRs. 2.94 Crore
    ChandigarhRs. 2.88 Crore

