    Tata Nexon facelift entry-level variant arrives at dealership

    Tata Nexon facelift entry-level variant arrives at dealership

    - 2023 Tata Nexon prices in India start at Rs. 8.10 lakh

    - Offered in six colours and 11 variants

    Tata Motors announced the prices of the facelifted Nexon in India earlier this month, starting at Rs. 8.10 lakh (ex-showroom). The model, which is available in 11 variants across six colours, has now been spotted at a dealership in the form of the base variant.

    As seen in the images here, the 2023 entry-level Tata Nexon is finished in a shade of Calgary White, and this variant is also offered in Daytona Grey and Flame Red paints. Feature highlights include LED headlamps, LED DRLs, LED tail lights, 16-inch steel wheels, two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated logo, six airbags, ESP, front power windows, and multi-drive modes.

    Key features that the Nexon Smart variant misses out on compared to the top-spec Fearless+ S variant include an electric sunroof, 360-degree camera, ventilated front seats, automatic climate control, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, LED light bars at the front and rear, and dual-tone alloy wheels.

    Under the hood, the base-spec Tata Nexon Smart variant is offered exclusively with a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine producing an output of 118bhp and 170Nm of torque. This engine is mated only to a five-speed manual transmission. Customers opting for higher variants can also choose from a 1.5-litre diesel engine. We have driven the new Nexon and our review is now live on our website.

    Tata Nexon Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 9.55 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 9.78 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 9.25 Lakh
    PuneRs. 9.55 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 9.77 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 9.01 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 9.46 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 9.45 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 9.01 Lakh

