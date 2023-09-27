BMW iX1 to be launched in India tomorrow

- To arrive via the CBU route

- Likely to be powered by a 64.7kWh battery pack with two electric motors

BMW India is all set to reveal the prices of the iX1 in the country tomorrow. The carmaker recently teased the upcoming electric SUV based on the X1, bookings of which are expected to begin tomorrow too.

Propelling the BMW iX1 will be a 64.7kWh battery pack mated with a dual electric motor setup, with a combined output of 313bhp and 494Nm of torque. The model, which can sprint from 0-100kmph in 5.3 seconds, will also come equipped with an AWD system.

On the outside, the new iX1 could receive changes in the form of a larger grille, LED DRLs, LED taillights, new design for the alloy wheels, and blue accents on elements like the front and rear bumpers, headlights, and door sills.

The interior of the 2023 BMW iX1 is likely to come equipped with a 10.7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, fully digital instrument console, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, cruise control, wireless charger, and a multi-zone climate control system.