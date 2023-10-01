CarWale
    BMW iX1 sold out within few hours of its launch

    Pawan Mudaliar

    • Gets a claimed range of up to 440km 
    • Comes to India via the CBU route

    BMW India launched the iX1 electric SUV in the country on 28 September, 2023. The electric version of the BMW X1 is offered in a single, fully loaded variant and is priced at Rs. 66.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Surprisingly, just a few hours after its official launch, the entry-level fully electric vehicle from the German automaker was completely sold out for this year. 

    The Volvo C40 Recharge-rival sources its power from a 66.4kWh battery pack that helps the dual-motor setup to generate 309bhp and 494Nm of torque. It accelerates from zero to 100kmph in just 5.6 seconds and promises a WLTP-claimed range of up to 440km on a single, fully charged battery. 

    BMW iX1 Right Rear Three Quarter

    Commenting on the occasion, Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India, said, “It is thrilling to receive such an extraordinary response for the first fully electric BMW iX1. Being sold out completely on launch day itself is a great debut for the iX1 in India. True to its nature, it has charged ahead and exceeded. And this is just the beginning! We are confident that this exclusive electric SAV is poised to be a front-runner in the luxury electric car segment. With cutting-edge electric choices from BMW Group India, our progressive consumers will further drive the advent of sustainable mobility.”

    BMW iX1
