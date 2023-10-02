Grand Vitara mild-hybrid variants in highest demand: Maruti Suzuki

- Grand Vitara is available with strong and mild-hybrid powertrains

- Customers can choose from six variants and 10 colours

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara recently completed one year of sales in the Indian market. In a conversation with CarWale, the carmaker revealed key details during the celebration milestone of its mid-size SUV.

According to Maruti, the mild-hybrid variants of the Grand Vitara account for the highest share of sales, amounting to a whopping 62 per cent. This is followed by the strong-hybrid variants that hold a 23 per cent share, while the CNG and Allgrip variants account for 13 per cent and two per cent respectively.

Maruti further added that although there is low customer demand for its Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos rival in the AT with AWD format, the company has no plans when it comes to removing it from the lineup. Earlier this month, Maruti Suzuki revealed that it had sold over 1.2 lakh units of the Grand Vitara in India. At the same time, the average waiting period across India is claimed to have reduced to eight weeks.