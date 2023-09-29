Maruti Grand Vitara updated waiting period in India revealed

- Grand Vitara prices in India start at Rs. 10.70 lakh

- Offered with mild and strong-hybrid powertrains

Indian automobile brand Maruti Suzuki has shared numerous details regarding its products during a recent interaction with CarWale. Further, we have got our hands on the details of one of its recent launches, the Grand Vitara.

According to Maruti, the Grand Vitara mid-size SUV has an average waiting period of up to eight weeks from the date of booking. This is applicable on a pan-India level across the variant line-up.

Some of its key rivals, including the Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos have a waiting period of up to 34 weeks and 15 weeks, respectively. Similarly, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder and Honda Elevate command a waiting timeline of 52 weeks and 18 weeks respectively.

Back in July this year, the waiting period for the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara stretched to 20 weeks in the Delhi region. The carmaker currently has pending orders of approximately 23,000 units as of September 2023.