    Maruti Grand Vitara waiting period stretches to 20 weeks

    - Grand Vitara prices in India start at Rs. 10.70 lakh

    - Offered in six variants and 10 colours

    Maruti Grand Vitara starting price and colours

    The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara has a starting price of Rs. 10.70 lakh (ex-showroom). The mid-size SUV is available in 10 colours, namely Nexa Blue, Arctic White, Splendid Silver, Grandeur Grey, Chestnut Brown, Opulent Red, Midnight Black, Arctic White with a black roof, Splendid Silver with a black roof, and Opulent Red with a black roof.

    Grand Vitara waiting period and variant details

    Left Side View

    The Maruti Grand Vitara has a waiting period of up to 20 weeks in the Delhi region. This waiting period is applicable across the variant line-up, which includes Sigma, Delta, Zeta, Alpha, Zeta+, and Alpha+.

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara latest updates

    Earlier this week, the Grand Vitara hybrid version received a new safety feature called AVAS, and the brand increased the prices of the car at the same time. The Creta and Seltos facelift rival was also updated to comply with the latest emission norms which came into effect in April this year.

